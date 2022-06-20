Several People Shot At In Washington DC, Police Officer Among Those Hit

The shooting took place during Moechella, which is described as an "Advocacy Festival Amplifying the Culture of Washington DC," Fox News reported.

The shooting took place at U Street.

A shooting in Washington D.C. has left several people injured, including one police officer. One of those shot is a teenager and is reported to be dead, the police said, giving an update on the shooting in the area of 14th and U Street, NW.

"Three civilians - two adults and one juvenile - were shot. One police officer was also shot at. The police officer and two victims are recovering at a hospital. One victim, the juvenile, it appears is deceased," Metropolitan Police Department chief Robert J. Contee said.

More details awaited.

