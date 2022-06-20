Several People Shot At In Washington DC, Police Officer Among Those Hit

The shooting took place at U Street.

A shooting in Washington D.C. has left several people injured, including one police officer. One of those shot is a teenager and is reported to be dead, the police said, giving an update on the shooting in the area of 14th and U Street, NW.

"Three civilians - two adults and one juvenile - were shot. One police officer was also shot at. The police officer and two victims are recovering at a hospital. One victim, the juvenile, it appears is deceased," Metropolitan Police Department chief Robert J. Contee said.

Chief Contee and city officials provide an update regarding a shooting with multiple victims shot, including an MPD officer, that occurred this evening in the area of 14th and U Street, NW. https://t.co/j2w5yXqvPZ - DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) June 20, 2022

The shooting took place during Moechella, which is described as an "Advocacy Festival Amplifying the Culture of Washington DC," Fox News reported.

