The Taliban said it was waiting for the government to surrender peacefully (File)

Several hundred employees of the US embassy in Kabul have been evacuated from Afghanistan, a US defense official said Sunday, as the Taliban entered the capital.

The international airport in Kabul is still open to commercial flights, the official said on condition of anonymity, as evacuation efforts accelerated.

