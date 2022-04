An armed man opened fire in a kindergarten in Russia's central Ulyanovsk region, leaving at least four people dead, regional authorities told the Interfax news agency on Tuesday.

"We confirm the shooting and that there are four bodies," a representative of regional authorities said, while a source in law enforcement told news agency TASS that two children were killed in the attack.

