Senior US Army Reservist Leads Double Life, Runs Secret Racy X Account

A US Army Reserve lieutenant colonel, who works as a diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) specialist, allegedly leads a double life -- evident from his secret X account.

Lt. Col. Adam Harmon, 44, married to decorated US Army Reserve Lt. Col. Peter Bennett, has shared gay porn of himself in uniform, including while he was serving abroad, on the racy hidden X account.

Mr Harmon is a successful DEI lawyer at prestigious firms like Foley Hoag and WilmerHale. Both Mr Harmon and Mr Bennett graduated from West Point, The New York Post reported. According to Army Reserve records, Lt. Col. Bennett received 15 honours, including the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, and Combat Action Badge, during his service.

A classified US Army Reserve military intelligence officer, Mr Harmon posted obscene offers, self-generated X-rated content, and workplace fantasies on his alternate X account "franzkafka2007" for the past six years, the report added.

In December 2022, he shared a vacation photo of himself in a swimsuit on his personal Instagram account, showcasing his distinct tattoo on his right arm.

He allegedly posted two videos of himself masturbating while wearing a uniform. His face was obscured in the clip.

In September 2023, he posted an image of three sex toys together with a picture of a military headgear bearing his lieutenant colonel badge.

In the most severe instance of indiscretion, the senior officer shared a graphic photo of himself in November 2024, recorded in the United Arab Emirates.

The lieutenant colonel posted two sensual photos of himself that other men took. The other man is not identified as his spouse in any post.

Former US Army JAG Corps Captain Sean Timmons said the story probably breached several military regulations and might be interpreted as a national security threat.

In response to questions on the subject, Mr Harmon expressed regret for causing "embarrassment to the Army."

In a statement to The NY Post, Lt. Col. Harmon said he was "deeply sorry for the lapse in judgment that brought embarrassment to the Army."

He claimed the incident occurred during the "lonely chapter" of his life and intended to take "accountability" for his mistakes while "using them as a path to growth."