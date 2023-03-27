Security Guard Killed In Attack On TV Channel In Albania

The police gave no possible motive for the attack.(Representational)

A gun attack at Albania's largest television broadcaster killed a security guard early on Monday, according to police.

"Kalashnikov gunfire targeted the building of Top Channel, killing the security guard," police said.

A burst of gunfire was fired towards the broadcaster's headquarters from an SUV driving by the building, they added.

The 60-year-old security guard was in a booth outside the building when he was hit and killed.

The police gave no possible motive for the attack, saying "the investigation is ongoing".

Prime Minister Edi Rama offered condolences to the victim's family and the staff at Top Channel, and called for "everyone's solidarity at this very worrying moment".

Albania was once infamous for illegal arms trafficking. More than a million Kalashnikov rifles were stolen from military depots during a public uprising in the 1990s.

However, mass shootings and violent attacks on journalists are rare in the poor Adriatic nation.

