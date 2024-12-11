Security Experts Reveal Surprising Theory Behind Mysterious Drones Over New Jersey

In recent weeks, residents of New Jersey have reported numerous sightings of unidentified drones hovering over suburban neighbourhoods, industrial areas, and even sensitive locations. The unusual activity has sparked widespread speculation and concern, leading security experts to weigh in with a startling theory about who may be behind these mysterious drones and their possible purpose. Several experts have suggested that the mysterious flights might be linked to a secret US government operation, possibly a top-secret military program. This program could be designed to test and refine cutting-edge technology before deploying it in actual combat situations, New York Post reported.

"My first guess is these are potentially government programs kept within what's known as a 'Special Access Program,' which is purposely put together to keep even the most cleared people out — it truly is to keep it secret,'' said Clint Emerson, a retired Navy SEAL and owner of security company Escape the Wolf.

"That's why the government's like, 'We don't know.' They're being truthful. They don't even know the program exists," Mr Emerson added.

He believes that the true secret of drones lies not in the devices themselves, but in the advanced technology they carry. This could include various types of sensors and collection capabilities, such as high-definition cameras, infrared cameras, or thermal imaging devices. Additionally, the drones may be equipped with hardware that can capture cellphone data from a specific area.

"How much data can we collect with this? Let's say we got 10 drones, they fly in a grid, how much cellphone traffic can we pick up? Not actual conversations. But just the signature of millions of cellphones. What can 10 drones pick up going over an area? That's a legitimate test. They're not invading your privacy. That's legitimate data. And that's a f–king capability," he said.

New Jersey, being the most densely populated state in the country, provides an ideal location for testing such technology, offering a unique environment to gauge its effectiveness in a crowded and complex setting.

Kelly McCann, a security expert with a background in the Marines and Office of Naval Research, also agreed with Mr Emerson's views. He believes the government is testing its "operational capacity". enhance its operational capabilities.

The FBI, along with local law enforcement and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), is currently investigating the incidents.