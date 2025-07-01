Advertisement

"We Are Very Close With India": US On Trade Deal: Report

Scott Bessent Gives Progress Report on US - India Deal to Lower Tariffs on Both Indian and US Imports

Read Time: 1 min
Share
"We Are Very Close With India": US On Trade Deal: Report
The US and India are nearing a deal to lower tariffs on American imports to the South Asian country

The U.S. and India are nearing a deal to lower tariffs on American imports to the South Asian country and to help India avoid levies imposed by the Trump administration rising sharply next week, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Tuesday.

"We are very close with India," Bessent told Fox News in response to a question about progress on trade negotiations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
US, Tarrif, India
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com