"We Are Very Close With India": US On Trade Deal: Report

The U.S. and India are nearing a deal to lower tariffs on American imports to the South Asian country and to help India avoid levies imposed by the Trump administration rising sharply next week, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Tuesday.

"We are very close with India," Bessent told Fox News in response to a question about progress on trade negotiations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)