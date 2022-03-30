Scented Candles 'Bad For Body', says Chemist, Explains Why

Scented candles are used during festivals and other special occasions.

A chemist has warned people against using scented candles at home. These candles are a nice addition to home and fill the indoor air with soothing scent. But Dr Dan Gubler, a PhD organic chemist, has said they could be doing more harm than good.

Dr Gubler posted the advice on TikTok, a video-sharing platform which is banned in India. But websites across the world have reported on the chemist's video, and the advice that he has given.

He begins the video by talking about scented candles and then dives deep to explain the risks they pose if overused.

"There have been a lot of clinical studies that have come out recently that show that frequently burning indoor candles can cause serious health problems, including inhibiting the ability of cells especially in the bladder to grow normally,” said Dr Guble, holding a white scented candle, according to weekly British celebrity news website OK!

"When we think of pollution we think of it as an outdoor thing but indoor pollution caused by burning candles, air fresheners and other sources in a big problem," the doctor further said, according to the publication.

He also explained the problems that can be caused by candles.

“Candles are made of cheap paraffin wax, artificial fragrances, and dyes, and when they are burned, they emit carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide, Benzopyrene, and other volatile compounds,” according to OK!

“They're not good for the body, they interfere with the body's ability to reproduce,” the doctor said.

Dr Gubler has 30,000 followers on TikTok, but this video went viral and has been viewed by more than 18 million people.

In India, scented candles are used on special occasions, like Valentine's Day, and festivals like Diwali.