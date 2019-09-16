Trump Approves Release Of Oil From US Reserves After Saudi Aramco Attack

The drone attacks led to the interruption of an estimated 5.7 million barrels of crude oil.

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he has authorized the release of oil from US strategic reserves after drone attacks cut Saudi Arabia's crude production by half.

"Based on the attack on Saudi Arabia, which may have an impact on oil prices, I have authorized the release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, if needed, in a to-be-determined amount," Trump tweeted.

