Satellite Images Show Ukrainian Malls Destroyed, Burning After Russian Attacks

Before/after images showing extensive damage to shopping center in Chernihiv. (high res: here)

As Russia and Ukraine hold talks to de-escalate the tension, a set of high-resolution satellite images were released by a private US company showing the latest developments in Russia's military aggression on its neighbour, said to be the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two.

The latest satellite images cover more than 15,000 square kilometers over Kyiv, Chernihiv and Pripyat/Chernobyl, giving details of the ongoing Russian military invasion in northern Ukraine.

Heavily damaged residential high-rise buildings in Borodyanka, northwest of Kyiv. (high res: here)

The imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows that the large Russian military convoy that was last seen northwest of Kyiv near Antonov Airport has largely dispersed and redeployed. The military convoy was previously stalled outside of Kyiv, where US officials said that it was targeted by Ukrainian troops with anti-tank missiles.

Fuel storage tanks on fire and military equipment deployed around Antonov Airport. (high res: here)

Other sets of satellite images show damage to commercial and residential property in Kyiv and Chernihiv, northeast of Kyiv.

The new set of images also includes the Chernobyl nuclear power plant that lost power amid fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Destroyed warehouse buildings in Stoyanka, western Kyiv region. (high res: here)

Russia and Ukraine failed to make a breakthrough in their first top-level talks since Moscow's invasion two weeks ago, as Russian advances sparked fears the Ukrainian capital Kyiv could soon be encircled.

Fires burning in industrial area and nearby fields, southern Chernihiv. (high res: here)

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said half the population had fled, adding that the city "has been transformed into a fortress. Every street, every building, every checkpoint has been fortified."

Resupply trucks and probable multiple rocket launchers in firing position, Berestyanka. (high res: here)

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said around 100,000 people had evacuated the country's cities in two days, but accused Russian forces of targeting a humanitarian corridor in the city of Mariupol.