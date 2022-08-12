Live Updates: Salman Rushdie Stabbed, Suspect Taken Into Police Custody

Salman Rushdie's condition was not immediately known. (File)

Salman Rushdie, the Mumbai-born author of the Booker Prize-winning novel "Midnight Children", was stabbed in the neck during an event in New York. The attack happened when he was getting ready to deliver a lecture. Rushdie, 75, who suffered years of death threats after the controversial book titled "The Satanic Verses" was stabbed several times by a man on stage while he was being introduced at the event of the Chautauqua Institution in Western New York, New York police said.

A video posted online shows attendees rushing onto the stage immediately following the incident. The attacker is said to have been restrained by those on the scene.

Rushdie's condition is not currently known.

Here are the updates on attack on Salman Rushdie:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Aug 12, 2022 22:18 (IST) "I condemn the barbaric attack on Salman Rushdie by some fanatic. I hope that NY police and the court will take the strongest action possible against the attacker," tweeted Javed Akhtar.



Aug 12, 2022 22:11 (IST) Salman Rushdie, now 75, was propelled into the spotlight with his second novel "Midnight's Children" in 1981, which won international praise and Britain's prestigious Booker Prize for its portrayal of post-independence India.

Aug 12, 2022 22:02 (IST) Rushdie's fourth book, in 1988 - The Satanic Verses - forced him into hiding for nine years.



A year after the book's publication, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini called for Rushdie's execution for publishing the book for its blasphemous content.



Since the 1980s, Rushdie's writing has led to death threats from Iran, which has offered a $3 million reward for anyone who kills him.



Aug 12, 2022 21:55 (IST) Video footage posted on social media showed people rushing to his aid after he was attacked at the event in Chautauqua County. Rushdie's condition was not immediately known.



Aug 12, 2022 21:52 (IST) Salman Rushdie suffered stab wound in neck: Police

Salman Rushdie suffered stab wound in the neck, has been airlifted to hospital, said the police.

