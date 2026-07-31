S Jaishankar Speaks To Iran's Araghchi, Condemns Attacks On Ships, Sailors

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a phone conversation with Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi during which he spoke to him about India's concern regarding hostilities in the Middle East.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said that India condemns attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers by any party. He also stated that India always supports dialogue and diplomacy and that he was informed about Iran's perspective about current developments.

"Had a tele-conversation with FM Aragachi of Iran this evening. Conveyed our deep concerns at the ongoing hostilities in the region. Strongly urged that attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers be avoided under any circumstance. India condemns any such attack by any party," EAM Jaishankar wrote on X.

The safety and welfare of Indian seafarers have escalated into a severe humanitarian and diplomatic crisis for India. This development stems from a dramatic surge in missile and drone strikes targeting commercial merchant shipping in global conflict hotspots.

Jaishankar's comment comes after the US Central Command said on Friday that the military has redirected dozens of commercial vessels while maintaining an extensive surveillance and naval presence across the Middle East.

"As of July 30, CENTCOM forces have redirected 24 commercial vessels, disabled 2, and boarded 2 to ensure full compliance," US Central Command (CENTCOM) said, underscoring the scale of the ongoing operation.

US Strikes Iran After "Surprise" Attack

The United States launched heavy retaliatory airstrikes against Iran targeting dozens of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps assets, following an intercepted Iranian missile attack on American forces in Jordan.

The strikes came less than 24 hours after Iran launched ballistic missiles targeting US military positions in Jordan, an attack that US officials said was thwarted by air defences. President Donald Trump had earlier vowed a forceful response, saying the United States would hit Iran "very hard" following the attempted attack.

CENTCOM did not immediately disclose the locations or scope of the latest strikes inside Iran.

Reports from Iranian state media, however, said explosions were heard in several southern provinces, including Hormozgan and Khuzestan, with strikes reported near oil infrastructure and on islands in the Persian Gulf.