Russian President Vladimir Putin Once Sent Congratulatory Message To Ukraine On Its Independence Day

It has been six months since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. However, there was once a time when Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Ukraine on its independence and spoke of "friendly" relations between the two nations.

According to a Kremlin press release dated August 24, 2007, Mr Putin sent a congratulatory message to then-President Viktor Yushchenko "in honour" of Ukraine's 16th anniversary of declaring independence from the Soviet Union.

"Our peoples are linked by centuries of spiritual and cultural ties and inseparable friendly and neighbourly relations," Vladimir Putin said.

"I am convinced that the stability and consistent development that exist today, as well as the progressive strengthening of the Ukrainian government on a sound legal basis, namely that of democratic principles, is in both of our countries' core interests," he added.

Further, the Kremlin leader also went on to state that Russia is in favour of further developing mutually advantageous Russian-Ukrainian cooperations in all possible ways and expending joint efforts to make relations between the two neighbouring countries those of truly strategic partners.

This old message's friendly rhetoric is a stark contrast to current Russia-Ukraine relations.

Earlier this year on February 24, the Russian President announced his decision to launch a "special military operation" in Ukraine, following which land, sea and air invasions began. Since then, the war has killed thousands, displaced millions and destroyed entire cities.

Even on the country's independence day on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a deadly attack on a rail station that killed 22 people and injured several others.

Speaking on the day the country celebrated its 1991 independence from the Soviet Union, and on the day marking the six months since Russia invaded, Mr Zelensky said, "We don't care what army you have, we only care about our land. We will fight for it until the end".

Referring to Russia, he also vowed that Ukraine "will not try to find an understanding with terrorists".

In the last six months, the war has shown no sign of abating with both Ukrainian and Russian troops claiming victories in various parts of the war-ravaged country.