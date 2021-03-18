'Takes One To Know One': Russia's Putin On Joe Biden's 'Killer' Claim

Vladimir Putin said his country would work with the US on terms "beneficial" to Russia. (File)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said it "takes one to know one" in response to US President Joe Biden describing him as a "killer".

"We always see in another person our own qualities and think that he is the same as us," Putin said in televised remarks.

He added that Moscow would not sever ties with Washington but would work with the United States on terms "beneficial" to Russia.

