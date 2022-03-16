Russian Journalist Fined For Anti-War Protest During Live TV Show

The TV news editor Marina Ovsyannikova flashing the anti-war poster during live news on Sunday.

A Russian editor who protested Moscow's military action in Ukraine during a prime-time news broadcast on state TV was fined and released on Tuesday following a court hearing.

A judge with Moscow's Ostankinsky district court ordered state TV employee Marina Ovsyannikova to pay a fine of 30,000 rubles ($280, 247 euros) after she barged onto the set of Russia's most-watched evening news broadcast holding a poster reading "No War".

