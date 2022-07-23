Russian Missiles Hit Grain Facility At Odessa Port: Ukraine

Ukraine said Russian missile strikes had targeted grain facilities at Odessa.(File)

A Ukrainian military spokesman said Saturday that Russian missile strikes had targeted grain processing facilities at Odessa one day after the warring parties agreed to unblock exports from the port.

"The Odessa port was struck specifically where grain shipments were being processed. Two missiles hit exactly the port infrastructure where, obviously, there was grain," military spokesman Yuriy Ignat told AFP.

