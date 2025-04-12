Russian Missile Strikes Indian Pharma Firm's Warehouse In Ukraine: Kyiv

A Russian missile struck the warehouse of an Indian pharmaceutical company in Ukraine's Kusum, Kyiv alleged in a post on X today.

Ukraine's embassy in India alleged Russia "deliberately" targeted Indian businesses in Ukraine.

"Today, a Russian missile struck the warehouse of Indian pharmaceutical company Kusum in Ukraine. While claiming 'special friendship' with India, Moscow deliberately targets Indian businesses - destroying medicines meant for children and the elderly," Ukraine's embassy said.

Britain's ambassador to Ukraine Martin Harris also alleged Russian strikes destroyed a major pharma's warehouse in Kyiv. Mr Martin, however, said the attack was carried out by Russian drones, not a missile.

"This morning Russian drones completely destroyed a major pharmaceuticals warehouse in Kyiv, incinerating stocks of medicines needed by the elderly and children. Russia's campaign of terror against Ukrainian civilians continues," Mr Martin said in a post on X.

The British envoy to Ukraine also posted a photo showing smoke rising from a structure that appeared to be a warehouse, along with a fire engine.