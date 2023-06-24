Mercenary Group Chief, Accused Of 'Treason', Says Putin 'Deeply Mistaken'

Yevgeny Prigozhin is the head of the Wagner mercenary group.

The head of the Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin Saturday said Russian President Vladimir Putin was "deeply mistaken" in calling rebelling Wagner fighters "traitors" and ruled out surrender.

"On treason of the motherland: the president is deeply wrong. We are patriots of our motherland," Prigozhin, who launched a mutiny overnight, said in an audio message on Telegram. "Nobody plans to turn themselves in at the request of the president, the FSB (security service) or anyone else."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)