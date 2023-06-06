Russia-Held Ukraine City 'Novaya Kakhovka' Flooded After Dam Blown Up: Report

"The city is flooded," Vladimir Leontyev, the Russian-installed head of the city said.

The Russian-occupied city of Nova Kakhovka in southern Ukraine -- home to the dam that Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of targeting -- is "flooded", officials told Russian media Tuesday.

"The city is flooded," Vladimir Leontyev, the Russian-installed head of the city administration, told Russian media.

The dam at the Kakhovka hydropower plant in Southern Ukraine has become the latest casualty in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with both countries accusing the other of the attack. The dam blowing up has unleashed floodwaters in the war zone.

Ukraine authorities have said that the water could reach critical levels in the next five hours. "Water will reach critical levels in five hours," regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin, said in a video on his Telegram channel.

