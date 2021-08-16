Russian Ambassador To Meet Taliban In Kabul Tuesday: Diplomat

Russia's ambassador to Afghanistan will meet with the Taliban in Kabul on Tuesday, an official said

Russia's ambassador to Afghanistan will meet with the Taliban in Kabul on Tuesday, foreign ministry official Zamir Kabulov said.

"Our ambassador is in contact with the Taliban leadership, tomorrow he will meet with the Taliban security coordinator," Kabulov said in a interview to the Ekho Moskvy radio station on Monday, adding that Moscow will decide on recognising the new government based on its "conduct".

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)