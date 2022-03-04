'Life Hack': Woman Offers Tips On How To Drive Captured Russian Tanks

Russia-Ukraine war: The tutorial video has been posted on Instagram by Nastya Tyman.

Civilians in Ukraine are actively participating in war against Russia. They have released videos on social media, which show Russian military vehicles being chased away or abandoned tanks captured. Some people have even taken these tanks on a ride in the field.

One of the interesting posts attracting social media's attention is a video from Instagram influencer Nastya Tyman.

A car mechanic by profession, Ms Tyman has posted a video on the social media platform offering a "life hack": How to start an armoured vehicle. In the tutorial video, she can be seen inside a Russian military vehicle.

The video was originally posted a year ago, but after the war broke out in Ukraine, she posted it again on Sunday with a fresh caption.

"If you happen to find a free or abandoned armoured personnel carrier, here's a life hack on how to start it. Save it so that you don't lose it," she says before pushing buttons and moving a lever to start it.

Ms Tyman can be further seen pressing a clutch-like pedal and pushing down the gear lever to move the military vehicle. She then uses the steering inside to move the vehicle around.

Since being posted, the video has been viewed more than 38,000 times. Ms Tyman has more than 800,000 followers on Instagram. She was born in Ukraine but is now based in Russia.

A few days ago, Ukraine's Defence Ministry released an infographic on its Twitter handle telling people how to launch Molotov cocktail at a Russian tank.

Закінчення війни - В РУКАХ КОЖНОГО З НАС!????????



Знищуй! Пали! ????

Викидай ворога зі свого дому, своєї країни! pic.twitter.com/t1d8mKirEC — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) February 28, 2022

Another infographic highlighted the vulnerable parts of a number of Russian vehicles, as it explained where to throw the Molotov cocktail.

Вразливі місця ворожої техніки. Бий окупанта! Разом переможемо!https://t.co/L4e2u1BMGxpic.twitter.com/g64CdCvgZI — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) February 28, 2022

The war between Russia and Ukraine has intensified in the past eight days. On Friday, Russian forces seized Europe's biggest nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine after fierce fighting which set an adjacent training facility on fire.

However, essential equipment at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was unaffected after the fire, with no change in radiation levels, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said.