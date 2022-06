Severodonetsk has been the centre of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in recent weeks.

Ukrainian troops may have to retreat from the eastern city of Severodonetsk which is being shelled by Russian troops "24 hours a day", the regional governor said on Wednesday.

"It is possible that we will have to retreat" to better fortified positions, Lugansk governor Sergiy Gaiday said in an interview on the TV channel 1+1.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)