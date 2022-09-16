Ukrainian Astronomers Claim UFOs Spotted In Skies Above Kyiv

Ukrainian astronomers have made claim about UFOs. (Representational Image)

Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) are filling the skies above Kyiv, according to Ukrainian astronomers. A paper with the surprising claims has been published by the Main Astronomical Observatory of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine. In the paper titled "Unidentified area phenomena Observations of events", the astronomers said the UFOs have been detected from two meteor observation stations in Kyiv and nearby village of Vinarivka. However, US intelligence agencies said these flying objects are too fleeting to identify, pointed to the use of aircraft and drones being used in the ongoing Ukraine war, according to Live Science.

"We see them everywhere. We observe a significant number of objects whose nature is not clear," according to Ukraine astronomers. "Flights of single, group and squadrons of the ships were detected, moving at speeds from 3 to 15 degrees per second."

The paper has divided these so-called UFOs into two types: cosmic and phantom. While cosmic appear as bright object, the phantom completely absorbs all the light and is not visible.

"The eye does not fix phenomena lasting less than one-tenth of a second," the Ukrainian researchers are quoted as saying in the study. "It takes four-tenths of a second to recognize an event. Ordinary photo and video recordings will also not capture the UFO. To detect UAP, you need to fine-tune the equipment: shutter speed, frame rate, and dynamic range."

The report has not yet been peer-reviewed in the study in which the astronomers have not identified what these UPAs may be. It also does not make any reference about the Ukraine war, which is now in its seventh month.