Russia-Ukraine War: Russia's invasion of Ukraine has entered day 57.

Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv was under intense bombardment on Thursday, its mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

"Huge blasts, the Russian Federation is furiously bombing the city," Terekhov said in a televised address.

He said that around 1 million people remain in the northeastern city, while about 30% of the population have evacuated, mainly women, children and the elderly.