Preparing 'Hopeful' Mariupol Evacuation: UN Representative In Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine War: Mariupol had been encircled and shelled by Russian forces since February.

A UN representative to Ukraine said Thursday she was preparing for a "hopeful" evacuation from the encircled Ukraine port city of Mariupol, where Kyiv says civilians and injured fighters are trapped.

"I am going to Zaporizhzhia to prepare for hopeful evacuation from Mariupol. The UN is fully mobilised to help save Ukrainian lives and to assist those in need," UN in Ukraine Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator Osnat Lubrani wrote on Twitter.

