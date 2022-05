Russia-Ukraine War: Russia said that it shot an Su-25 and a MiG-29 of Ukraine. (File)

Russia's defence ministry said on Friday that its missiles destroyed a large ammunition depot in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk.

It also said its air defences shot down two Ukrainian warplanes, an Su-25 and a MiG-29, in the eastern Luhansk region.

It was not possible to independently verify the claims.

