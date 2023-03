Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday hailed the "historic" decision of the International Court against Putin.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday hailed the "historic" decision of the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant for Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"A historic decision from which historic responsibility will begin," Zelensky said on social media.

