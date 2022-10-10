Germany Says Its Envoy's Building In Ukraine Hit By Russian Missiles

The building that houses a German consulate in Kyiv was hit during missile strikes. (File)

The building that houses a German consulate in Kyiv was hit during Russian missile strikes, though it has not been in use since war broke out, the foreign ministry said on Monday.

Separately at the same government briefing, the defence ministry spokesperson said Germany expected to deliver an air defence system to Ukraine very soon and deliver three more next year, without giving exact timelines.

