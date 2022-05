Russia-Ukraine War: The Dutch has already pledged to deliver 5 Howitzers to Ukraine. (File)

Germany will deliver seven self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine, on top of five howitzers the Dutch already pledged, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Friday.

The training of Ukrainian troops on the artillery weapons can start next week in Germany, she told reporters in the Slovak town Sliac where she was supposed to meet her Dutch counterpart later today.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)