Ukraine war: More than 6 million people have fled Ukraine since war began, accordin to UN.

Nine civilians were killed by Russian attacks on Monday in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, the region's governor said.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, in a post on the Telegram messaging app, said nine residents were killed and six injured.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.

