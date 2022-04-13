7 Killed In Russian Shelling In Ukraine's Kharkiv

A two-year-old boy injured by shelling a few days ago has died in hospital, said the governor.

Seven civilians have been killed by Russian shelling in the Kharkiv region in northeast Ukraine over the past 24 hours, the regional governor said on Wednesday.

"Twenty-two civilians, including three children, have been injured during shelling of the region. Seven people have died. A two-year-old boy injured by shelling a few days ago has died in hospital," the governor, Oleg Synegubov, said on social media.

