1 British Citizen Killed In Ukraine, Another Missing Amid Russia Invasion

A British citizen has been killed in Ukraine and another is missing, the foreign ministry said on Thursday, with British media reporting that both were fighting Russian forces.

"We can confirm that a British national has been killed in Ukraine and (we) are supporting their family," a Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson told AFP.

"We are aware of (another) British national who is missing in Ukraine and (we) are supporting their family. We are urgently seeking further information," the spokesperson said.

British media reported that the pair may have been fighting as volunteers against invading Russian forces, but this was not confirmed.

Several British and dual British-Ukrainian citizens are known to be fighting on the Ukrainian side.

