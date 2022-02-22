Will Consider Cutting Ties With Russia, Says Ukraine President

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that Kyiv was considering breaking off diplomatic relations with Russia in response to its recognition of two separatist regions on Ukraine.

"I have received a request from the foreign ministry to examine the question of breaking off relations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation," said Zelensky, adding he would now "examine and work on this issue".

