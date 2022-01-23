'We Have Information...': UK's Charge Against Russia On New Ukraine Head

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Tensions have been increasing between Ukraine and Russia.

Britain on Saturday alleged that it had information that Moscow was "looking to install a pro-Russian leader in Kyiv" as fears grown of an invasion of Ukraine.

"We have information that indicates the Russian Government is looking to install a pro-Russian leader in Kyiv as it considers whether to invade and occupy Ukraine. The former Ukrainian MP Yevgen Murayev is being considered as a potential candidate," the Foreign Office said in a press release.

