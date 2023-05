Russia has ordered deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. (File)

Russia will "develop" its military installations in Central Asian ally Kyrgyzstan, the Kremlin said Monday, following talks between the two countries' leaders in Moscow.

"The heads of state emphasised the importance of strengthening the Kyrgyz Republic's armed forces and developing Russian military facilities on its territory," the Kremlin said in a statement.

