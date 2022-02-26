Russia Targets Ukraine Military Infrastructure With Cruise Missiles

The Russian army has targeted Ukraine's military infrastructure with air- and sea-based cruise missiles, the defence ministry said on Saturday, as Moscow pressed on with the invasion of the pro-Western country.

"During the night, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched a strike with long-range precision weapons using air- and sea-launched cruise missiles against the military infrastructure of Ukraine," defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in televised remarks.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)