12 Indians Fighting For Russian Army In Ukraine Killed, 16 Missing: Centre

Twelve Indian nationals, among a total of 126, who were misled into settling in Russia have died fighting for the Russian Army in Ukraine, and sixteen others are currently "missing", the Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed today.

We have been in constant touch with Russian authorities for the release and repatriation of all Indian nationals currently trapped in Russia and fighting in the war, the foreign ministry added.

"As of today, of all the known cases that have come to us of Indian nationals serving in the Russian army - we have a total of 126 such cases - 96 people have already returned to India. They have been discharged from the Russian armed forces. 18 Indian nationals still remain in combat. Of these 18, the whereabouts of 16 individuals are not known. The Russian authorities have categorised them as 'missing persons'. So far, 12 Indian nationals have died in combat," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Earlier this week, the foreign ministry had said that it has strongly taken up the issue with the Russian government. They said this on January 14 - a day after reports emerged of an Indian national from Kerala having died fighting on the Russian frontlines.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had raised the issue of the early discharge of Indians trapped in the Russia-Ukraine war during his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in July last year. He reiterated it when the two leaders met again during the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan in October.

After their meeting, Russian President Vladimir Putin had assured PM Modi that Russia will discharge any and all Indians who had been misled and falsely inducted in the Russian Army and subsequently forced to go the battlefields in Ukraine.

HOW INDIANS WERE MISLED INTO JOINING RUSSIAN ARMY

A human trafficking network extending from New Delhi to Tamil Nadu used social media platforms and local agents to lure people to Russia by offering them lucrative jobs or admission to what Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) called "dubious private universities".

Once they reached Russia, however, the victims' passports were taken away and they were trained in combat roles before being deployed at the battle fronts.

As per the government's knowledge, 126 Indian nationals found themselves trapped in this situation.

Police in India have arrested at least four people involved in the job racket.

A viral video from early 2024 showed a group of men from Punjab and Haryana - wearing army uniforms - claiming they were tricked into fighting the war in Ukraine and doubling down on their request for help.

At that time too, New Delhi had said that every case brought to its attention is being "strongly taken up" with Russia to ensure the "early discharge" of stranded people.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar had said that the "toughest legal action" will be taken against agents who cheated students from Kerala into fighting for Russia in its war against Ukraine. "It is totally unacceptable that any Indian should be taken to a conflict zone and in any manner be made to work for a conflict, for an army...," Mr Jaishankar had said.

