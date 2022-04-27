Russia Prisoner Swap Has 'Zero' Effect On Relations: US Official

US marine Trevor Reed was jailed in Russia for assaulting the police.

The United States does not expect any improvement in relations with Russia and will keep full support for Ukraine despite Wednesday's prisoner swap with Moscow, a US official said.

"It represents no change -- zero -- to our approach to the appalling violence in Ukraine," a senior US official told reporters.

"These discussions with the Russians that led to this exchange were strictly limited to these topics -- not a broader conversation or even the start of one," he said on customary condition of anonymity.

The official said that the United States had been in discussion with Russia for months despite the sharp deterioration of relations between the two powers over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

The official said that Reed -- jailed for allegedly assaulting Russian police officers while drunk -- appeared to be "in good spirits" and was on his way back to the United States.

President Joe Biden in turn freed Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was arrested in Liberia in 2010 for drug trafficking.

The US official said that he has been handed into "Russian custody" but declined further details.

The official said the United States would keep pressing Russia to free other detained Americans including Paul Whelan, a former security official at an auto parts company whom Moscow has accused of espionage.

