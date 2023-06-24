Russia News Live: Wagner Mercenary Group Launches Rebellion Against Russian Army

The Wagner chief vowed to take all necessary steps to topple the country's military. (File)

Russia accused the head of the powerful mercenary group Wagner of mounting an armed uprising and ordered his arrest as the growing animosity between rival Kremlin camps over the war in Ukraine spilled into open conflict.

The Wagner chief vowed Saturday to take all necessary steps to topple the country's military leadership in Moscow, saying his forces would "destroy everything" in their way.

"We are going onwards and we will go to the end," Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a new audio message after vowing to sideline Russia's military leadership.

Here are the Live Updates on Wagner Group's 'Armed Mutiny':

Jun 24, 2023 10:27 (IST) Wagner Chief Inside Military Headquarters



The head of Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin announced Saturday that he was inside the army HQ in southern Russia's Rostov-on-Don and that his fighters control the city's military sites, including an aerodrome, after vowing to bring down Moscow's top brass.

"We are inside the (army) headquarters, it is 7:30 am (0430 GMT)," Prigozhin said in a video on Telegram. "Military sites in Rostov, including an aerodrome, are under control," he added.



Jun 24, 2023 10:11 (IST) Putin's Mercenary Fighters Turn On Russia, March Towards Major City

