Russia Has No Timetable For Ending Special Operation In Ukraine: Kremlin

Russia will continue its special military operation until all objectives are achieved and there is currently no set deadline for when it will end, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"We must fulfill the goals that were set at the start of the special military operation," Peskov said on Friday on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum currently being held in Russia's Far East city of Vladivostok.

He added that it is important to ensure security and predictability for future generations, and to establish a new security architecture across the continent, Xinhua news agency reported.

The spokesman said that there are no specific time limits regarding when the special operation should end.

"The timing is not important here," Peskov noted, expressing hope however that this would be sooner rather than later.

The Eastern Economic Forum is underway on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024.

The main theme of the Eastern Economic Forum in 2024 is "Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential".

