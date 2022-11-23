Russia Has Nearly Exhausted Stock Of Iranian Weapons, Will Resupply: Britain

Britain says its likely that Russia has nearly exhausted its current stock of Iran-made weapons. (File)

Russia has likely launched a number of Iranian manufactured un-crewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) against Ukraine since September, Britain's Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday.

It's also likely that Russia has nearly exhausted its current stock of Iran-made weapons and will seek resupply, the ministry said in its daily intelligence update posted on Twitter.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 23 November 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/Eog9qjtRCF



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/0uv6zeo9jU — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) November 23, 2022

The Russian attacks have been a combination of UAVs and traditional reusable armed systems, it added.

