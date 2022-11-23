Russia Has Nearly Exhausted Stock Of Iranian Weapons, Will Resupply: Britain

It's likely that Russia has nearly exhausted its current stock of Iran-made weapons and will seek resupply, the ministry said on Twitter.

Britain says its likely that Russia has nearly exhausted its current stock of Iran-made weapons. (File)

Russia has likely launched a number of Iranian manufactured un-crewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) against Ukraine since September, Britain's Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday.

It's also likely that Russia has nearly exhausted its current stock of Iran-made weapons and will seek resupply, the ministry said in its daily intelligence update posted on Twitter.

The Russian attacks have been a combination of UAVs and traditional reusable armed systems, it added.

