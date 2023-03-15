Russia Denies It Downed US Military Drone That Crashed Into Black Sea

Russia said that its fighter jets did not come into contact with a US drone. (Representational)

Russia's defence ministry said on Tuesday that its fighter jets did not come into contact with a U.S. drone that crashed into the Black Sea earlier, claiming instead that the drone crashed due to "sharp maneuvering".

"The Russian fighters did not use their onboard weapons, did not come into contact with the UAV and returned safely to their home airfield," the defence ministry said.

