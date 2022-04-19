Russia Calls On Ukrainian Forces To 'Immediately Lay Down Arms'

Russia said defenders of Mariupol would be "guaranteed survival" if they laid down their arms

Russia on Tuesday called on Ukrainian forces to "immediately lay down arms" and issued a new ultimatum for the defenders of the besieged port city of Mariupol to give up their resistance.

The Russian defence ministry called on Kyiv to show "reason and give the corresponding orders to fighters to cease their senseless resistance", adding that defenders of Mariupol would be "guaranteed survival" if they laid down their arms starting at noon.

