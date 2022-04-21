Russia Bars Entry To US Vice President Kamala Harris And Mark Zuckerberg

Russia on Thursday imposed a travel ban on US Vice President Kamala Harris, Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg and 27 other prominent Americans in retaliation for sanctions imposed over the Kremlin's military campaign in Ukraine.

The Russian foreign ministry said the travel ban, which also includes top Pentagon officials, US business leaders and journalists, would remain in effect "in perpetuity".

