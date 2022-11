Poland's president said there was no clear evidence of who fired the missile. (File)

Poland's president said there was no clear evidence of who fired the missile that killed two people in a Polish village earlier on Tuesday, adding that it was "most probably Russian-made."

"We do not for the moment have unequivocal evidence of who fired the missile. An investigation is ongoing. It was most probably Russian-made," President Andrzej Duda told reporters.

