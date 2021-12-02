'Rational Position': Joe Biden Asserts Support For Abortion Rights Ruling

US President Joe Biden said that he supports the abortion rights ruling. (File)

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday weighed in on the Supreme Court's politically explosive abortion law hearing, saying he backs the nearly half-century-old case underpinning current rights.

"I support 'Roe v. Wade.' I think it's a rational position to take. And I continue to support it," Biden told reporters.

Biden said he had not been able to tune into the hearing on Wednesday morning.

However, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the president considers that the case being heard in the Supreme Court -- involving abortion restrictions imposed in a new Mississippi law -- "presents a grave threat" to women's rights.

"The Mississippi law blatantly violates women's rights," Psaki said.

