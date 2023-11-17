'Roasting In Hell': Rabbi Says Hamas Operative Who Paraded German Tourist Dead

Shani Louk's mother said there is now one less bad person in the world.

The Hamas operative who paraded German tourist Shani Louk's body through Gaza has been killed by Israeli forces, according to a rabbi who spoke to her mother. Rabbi Shmuley Boteach said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the "monster is now roasting in hell forever". Twenty-three-year-old Shani Louk was taken hostage when she was attending the Supernova music festival near the Gaza border, which became one of the targets of a surprise Hamas attack on October 7. Her death was confirmer weeks later.

The rabbi posted a world breaking news, saying Ms Louk was "savagely murdered" on October 7.

World breaking news: Ricarda Louk, the mother of the beautiful and magnificent Shani Louk of blessed memory, who was savagely, murdered on October 7th and became the face of the massacre, Ricarda revealed to us in her public conversation with me that the Hamas terrorist monster… pic.twitter.com/saLJXnAcKK — Rabbi Shmuley (@RabbiShmuley) November 16, 2023

In a separate post, he wrote that the tourist "was actually murdered after being tortured, and who knows what else".

"Hamas are evil incarnate. They are the Nazis of our time. Whoever denies, after witnessing what they did to this poor innocent woman, that Hamas does not need to be completely destroyed is immoral," he added.

However, the rabbi's claims have not been officially confirmed by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF). It was also not clear which of the four men pictured with Ms Louk's body the rabbi was referring to.

The Telegraph, however, carried a larger excerpt of the alleged conversation of Ms Louk's mother Ricarda with the rabbi where she said there is one less bad person in the world.

"You're happy that this person cannot hurt anyone else, but it didn't matter so much because it's a whole bunch of people," the 53-year-old was quoted as saying by the outlet.

"It's not like a typical murder story where you find the murderer and they got killed - they did those things as a group, so one doesn't make so much difference to me," said Mrs Louk.

Shani Louk's family kept its hopes alive for weeks, believing that she was alive and in a hospital in Gaza. But Israeli President Isaac Herzog later confirmed that DNA found on a piece of skull matched Ms Louk.

Ms Louk, a tattoo artist, had German and Israeli citizenship. She lived in Israel but spent part of her childhood in Portland, Oregon, where she attended kindergarten at the Jewish Portland Academy.