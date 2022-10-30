Rishi Sunak's Detailed Morning Routine, Diet And Fitness Regime Revealed

Mr Sunak spoke about his strict routine and food choices

Britain's new prime minister Rishi Sunak is a fitness enthusiast and his morning routine will surely inspire you to start a journey towards healthy living. Last year, in an appearance on 'The Twenty Minute VC podcast with Harry Stebbings', Mr Sunak spoke about his strict routine and food choices among other things.

Mr Sunak in the podcast said, "I wake up between 6-7 am, depending on what gym I am doing."

He also revealed his workout regimen and how he maintains his shape. He said that he does "one session of Peleton, one session of the treadmill, and one HIIT class."

Mr Sunak also shared that he follows American fitness instructor, Cody Rigsby, "He is definitely my longtime favourite, which means you have to listen to a lot of Britney (Spears). But you know, no bad thing in trying to get you motivated, I guess. I am trying to diversify lately."

Mr Sunak shared that he follows intermittent fasting on most days. "I do intermittent fasting, so on most days, I have nothing for breakfast. Otherwise, we have Greek yoghurt and blueberries during the week. And then I have a second breakfast mid-morning which is either Gail's cinnamon bun, a pain au chocolat, or a chocolate chip muffin. So I have one chocolatey, sugary pastry at some point."

"On the weekend, we have a full-cooked breakfast on Saturdays and then on Sundays, we alternate between pancakes and waffles. We do the pancakes the American style which is crispy and baked with blueberries and strawberries. We have pancakes or waffles every week."

At age 42, he is the youngest and the first person of colour to hold the post of Prime Minister.

In his first address to the people after being named Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak said it was the "Greatest privilege of my life...Will work day in and out to deliver".