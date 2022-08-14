Rishi Sunak In Hot Water Over Rs 3.8 Crore Swimming Pool Amid Drought In UK: Report

With the UK prime ministerial elections less than a month, Indian-origin contender Rishi Sunak has once again come under the scanner for his lifestyle. According to reports, Sunak is spending nearly Rs 3.8 crore on a luxurious swimming pool inside his mansion. The news comes at a time when several parts of England are battling drought and a severe heatwave.

Rishi Sunak spent 400,000 pounds (approximately Rs 3.8 crore) on a new swimming pool at his mansion, reports The Independent. Sunak, his wife Akshata Murty along with their two children spend their weekends at this house in North Yorkshire.

According to the Daily Mail, the former Chancellor of Exchequer is also building a gym and tennis courts.

Aerial footage of the area shows the construction of the pool is in full swing. This has created a furore on social media, with many criticising Sunak for building a swimming pool while the country deals with a water shortage. Also adding fuel to fire is the fact that public swimming pools in the town have been forced to close due to rising energy costs.

This is not the first time Rishi Sunak and his family have landed in a controversy over their lifestyle. Last month, Akshata Murty faced public ire when she was seen serving tea in expensive crockery.

A hike in taxes and a soaring cost of living were the key factors behind public discontent against the Boris Johnson-led government. Mr Sunak, then UK Chancellor, had come under criticism over the rise in taxes.

Rishi Sunak is up against Liz Truss in the race to be the next prime minister of UK.