'Britain Knows What It Means To Fight For Freedom': Rishi Sunak In Ukraine

UK PM Rishi Sunak makes first visit to Kyiv since taking office.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday made his first visit to Kyiv since taking office, the Ukrainian president said.

"Since the first days of the war, Ukraine and the UK have been the strongest of allies," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Facebook post.

"During today's meeting, we discussed the most important issues both for our countries and for global security."

Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom.



We are with you all the way @ZelenskyyUa 🇺🇦🇬🇧



Британія знає, що означає боротися за свободу.



Ми з вами до кінця @ZelenskyyUa 🇺🇦🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/HsL8s4Ibqa — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) November 19, 2022

